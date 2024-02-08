Obituary - Leota Qualls

Leota Qualls, age 83, died February 5, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.

Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, she was adopted at nine days old by loving parents, Elbert and Vera Chapman.

She was raised as an only child and encouraged in her musical talents. Leota began piano lessons in second grade and also studied the accordion and trombone.

After high school, Leota attended Hardin Simmons University in pursuit of a religious education degree.

She soon met the love of her life, Gerald "Jugg" Qualls. They married and began a life of ministry and family.

Jugg served in several churches and Leota walked beside him as his pianist/organist.

She taught piano in their home and had over 30 students for many years.

Leota and Jugg moved to Statesboro in 2013 to be near family and joined First Baptist Church of Statesboro.

Leota loved to be “crafty”. She was incredibly talented and could make beautiful creations with her hands. Many have received her handmade greeting cards. She sent monthly cards to the shut-ins of First Baptist. She knew they needed to be loved. Many of these precious ones became phone friends.

Leota accepted Jesus as her personal Savior as a young adult and loved to worship Him through her fingers at the organ. Later in life, Leota discovered the joy of Bible study. She spent many hours reading and soaking in His loving written Word.

She was involved in a weekly Zoom Bible study as well as the First Baptist Journey Sunday School Class.

She never missed watching the Sunday morning service at First Baptist.

Leota deeply loved her children and grandchildren and was also a devoted friend to many. If you were blessed to be Leota’s friend, you knew beyond a doubt that you had a loyal confidante. She never tired of listening and showing love and care.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Vera and Elbert Chapman; her husband, Gerald Qualls; sister-in-law, Laverne Balko; and nephew, Ricky West.

Leota is survived by her loving children, Kirby and Cindy Qualls, Sacramento, Calif.; Karla and Dwayne Rocker, Metter, Ga.; Kandi and Shane Akins, Brooklet, Ga.; precious grandchildren, Joshua Raye Davis, Brooklet, Ga.; Philip and Amy Akins, Swainsboro, Ga.; Adam and Amelia Akins, Allendale, S.C.; one great-grandchild, Emmalane Grace Akins, Swainsboro, Ga.; nephew, Danny and Donna West, Littlefield, Texas; and nephew’s wife, Claudia West, Lubbock, Texas.

The family humbly acknowledges love offered by friends in the community and the local Body of Christ at First Baptist Church Statesboro.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, February 9th, 2024, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Statesboro.

A celebration of life will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m. with Dr. John Waters officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Nursing or Music Ministry of First Baptist Church Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



