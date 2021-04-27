Obituary - Lawrence Bishop Dessommes

Lawrence Bishop Dessommes, 39, of Brooklyn, N.Y., died unexpectedly on April 9, 2021, only days before his 40th birthday.

Born April 14, 1981, in Cuthbert, Ga., Lawrence grew up in Statesboro, Ga., attended Statesboro High School and graduated from the Savannah Police Academy. He worked most of his life driving a taxi for various companies in Savannah, ultimately developing his own driving service. After moving closer to his family in Brooklyn, N.Y., in September 2019, and with the onset of the pandemic, he closed his business.

He was a well-known presence in his neighborhood and spent time visiting and traveling with family and friends. They miss him greatly.

Lawrence is survived by his mother, Nancy Dessommes Sellers (David) of Young Harris, Ga.; and father, Lawrence Kelly Dessommes of Portland, Ore.; as well as siblings, Lucy Renee Dessommes-Lux (Jason) of Brooklyn; Melanie Dessommes of Brooklyn; George Kelly Dessommes of Atlanta; Kate Dessommes of Queens, N.Y.; and Alison Dessommes-Spaulding and Marianna Byrnes (David), both of Beaumont, Texas. He also leaves behind his beloved nephews and nieces, Emery, Dylan, Katie, Kyle and Madeline.

A Requiem Mass was held for him on April 14, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Sacred Hearts and St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., with Vicar Cledus Forson as celebrant and with many friends in attendance.

Statesboro Herald, April 27, 2021

