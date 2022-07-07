Obituary - Larry W. McDuffie

Larry W. McDuffie, known by most as “Duffy”, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Statesboro, his home for over five decades.Duffy was a native of Hazlehurst, Ga., and graduated from Jeff Davis County High School as an outstanding basketball player.After high school, he moved to Statesboro, where he worked for Wallace Wiggins Roofing for several years.Duffy soon began his journey in pursuing his own business, first opening an army surplus store, and then owning Duffy’s Woodcrafts, which led to many adventurous travels. His wife, Elaine, joined him in 1977 as they toured the national art festival circuit, including the Chicago Music Festival in 1980 and countless other venues throughout the country.His unique idea to transform surplus ammunition crates into fabulous works of art in the form of furniture and trunks of all sizes paved the way for his success.In 1979, they opened a store called “Some Things” on campus at Georgia Southern, where you could purchase his work locally.He was known far and wide for his craft and you will hear tales of many proud owners enjoying his pieces still today.As their family grew, his career path changed from working with wood to metal. He was fascinated by his ability to construct fancy flashing for roof applications while working with Metalcraft, Inc. He then realized his natural talent for fabricating top-quality duct work and quickly made a name for himself as one of the best in his trade. He was employed in this capacity by Mock Mechanical for 16 years until his retirement in 2017.His personal interests involved something very close to his heart. He learned to read as an adult and it changed his life forever. In 1986, he was instrumental in developing the literacy program at the Statesboro Regional Library, which ran for 30 years.He served for two years as a representative on the National Adult Literacy Congress, helping decide policy for adult education nationwide. During this time, Duffy had the privilege of meeting with Barbara Bush on two occasions, one of which he even received a hug from her.Due to his volunteer work with adult and children’s literacy, including not only adult education, but also the children’s program R.I.F. (Reading Is Fundamental), he was the recipient of the Deen Day Smith Award in 2007.Duffy was known to all as having a child-like heart that harbored no hate or bitterness, only pure love for everyone. His daily mantra was that every morning was an opportunity to start over — a new day! He was also quite a storyteller and frequently entertained others with amazing stories about his life.Duffy was a devoted family man and cherished his wife, children and grandchildren, who were always a part of his daily life. He was dearly loved and will be terribly missed by all.Larry was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 43 years, Elaine; his three sons, Isaac McDuffie (Crystal), Josh McDuffie (Melissa) and Shawn Corbett (Liz). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kailyn McDuffie, Kelsey McDuffie, Dylan McDuffie, Caroline McDuffie (expected in December), McKenney Corbett, Michael Corbett and Grace Ann Corbett; also one sister, Betty Baucum (Roy); three brothers, Charles McDuffie (Marilyn), Tommy McDuffie and Gene McDuffie (Jane); along with several nieces and nephews.The services will be held in the chapel at Joiner-Anderson on Saturday, July 9. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m., where individuals will be able to share their memories.A private graveside service will be held at a later date.His nieces and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



