Obituary - Larry M. Hadden

Larry M. Hadden, 74, of Metter, and beloved husband of Dianne Hadden, passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on May 3, 1951, Larry was the son of the late Talmadge Eugene Hadden and Erma Miles Hadden and preceded in death by sibling, Patricia Hadden Flynt of Metter.

A lifelong resident of Metter, he graduated from Metter High School in 1969 before attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Georgia Southern University.

Larry was the founder of the Larry M. Hadden Insurance Agency in Metter, where he faithfully served his community and communities throughout Georgia for many years.

Larry was a charter member and ordained deacon of Cedar Street Baptist Church, where he remained an active member throughout the church’s entire 61-year history. He served in numerous roles, including music director, Sunday school teacher and on the Finance, Facilities Planning, Building and Grounds and Nominating committees. He also led the Royal Ambassadors and Praise Kids programs.

His love for his church family and his dedication to service were evident in every role he fulfilled.

Committed to his community, Larry was a member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Metter, chairman of the hospital board and a devoted supporter of Guido Gardens.

Larry is survived by his wife, Dianne Hadden of Metter; his children, Shane Hadden (Julie) of Metter, Amanda Hadden Holmes (Ryan) of Jacksonville and Ryan Hadden (Maggie) of Metter; his grandchildren, Lexi, Liz Anne, Lucas, Reese, Sydney and Riggs Hadden, Abbie Holmes Buffkin (Charlie) of Nashville, Anna and Caroline Holmes of Jacksonville; his brother, Coleman Hadden of Eatonton; his sisters, Mary Louise Hadden Spradley (Kenny) of Cochran, Debra Joy Hadden (Annette Unden) of Hull and Jennifer Hadden Tanner (Don) of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025, from 5–7 p.m. at Cedar Street Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Cedar Street Baptist Church with Bo Fulginiti officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Cedar Street Baptist Church or Guido Gardens.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 17, 2025

