Obituary - Larry Bruce Yawn

Larry Bruce Yawn, age 74, died very suddenly Thursday afternoon, January 20th, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.Bruce was a native of Americus, Georgia, having lived in Sylvania for six years before moving to Statesboro in 1959. He was a graduate of Statesboro High (1965), where he received numerous athletic accolades, including a full scholarship to play football at the University of Georgia.He was inducted to the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame, as well as the UGA chapter Post-Graduate Scholar Award.While playing for the Bulldogs, Bruce played in the Cotton Bowl, Liberty Bowl and Sugar Bowl. He was a member of the All-Academic SEC Team.Bruce served as the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, XClub, Omicron Delta Kappa and the Blue Key Honor Society.He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing at the University of Georgia.Bruce was best known as the owner of Snooky’s Restaurant in Statesboro and was a familiar sight there until it closed in 2012.After Snooky’s closed, Bruce became manager of Willow Pond Senior Center for several years before he again retired.He received the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award in 1990 and the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Humanitarian of the Year Award in 2001.Bruce served in numerous capacities at Statesboro First United Methodist Church before becoming very instrumental in the establishment of Connection Church, where he continued to serve until his death.He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Nancy and Snooky Yawn.Survivors include his wife, Carol Hodges Yawn; two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy Wiggins (Chad) and Susan Williams (Brandon); son and daughter-in-law, Jeff Yawn (Megan); two brothers and a sister-in-law, Billy Yawn (Lynda) and Bobby Yawn; brother-in law, J. Bird Hodges Jr. (Betty), all of Statesboro. Surviving grandchildren are Davis Wiggins, Avery Wiggins, Mollie Wiggins, Dake Williams, Jackson Williams, Reid Williams, Hannah Yawn, Bruce Yawn and Luke Yawn, all of Statesboro. Also, he is survived by several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Connection Church.The funeral service for Mr. Yawn will be held Sunday afternoon, January 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Connection Church with the Rev. Brandon Williams officiating. A private family burial will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Active pallbearers will be grandsons and great-nephews.Honorary pallbearers will be Synovus' board of directors, Snooky’s former employees and Bulloch County Development Authority Board of Directors.Memorials may be made to Connection Church, 1342 Cawana Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



