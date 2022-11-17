Obituary - Krystal Nicole Reese-Harris

Krystal Nicole Reese-Harris, age 41, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., after a long illness.She attended the Bulloch County School System.She was a member of the Simmons Branch Baptist Church in Sylvania, Ga.She enjoyed cooking, baby-sitting and sewing.She was preceded in death by her mother, Patrice Grimes Reese.She is survived by her father, Sam Reese of Statesboro, Ga.; aunts, Corinne Bostice, Janice H. Washington, Mary Jane Hilton, Simithe Jenkins and Myretter Tomlin, all of Louisville, Ga.; uncle, Rufus Florence of Statesboro, Ga.; best friends, April Boyd, Kira Byrd, Star Robinson and April Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Simmons Branch Baptist Church, 200 Simmons Branch Road, Sylvania, GA 30467, with the pastor, the Rev. Joe Herrington, as eulogist.Krystal will lie in state from noon until the service.There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Interment will be held in the church cemetery.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, November 17, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.