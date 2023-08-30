Obituary - Knowledge Josette Bailey

STATESBORO, Ga. -- It is with great sadness that our family of Hill's Mortuary announce the passing of Knowledge Josette Bailey, age 5, who departed this life Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Knowledge Jossette Bailey was born January 23, 2018, in Statesboro, Georgia, to Justin Bailey and the late Shatasha Monaye Fields.

Knowledge was a kindergarten student at Mill Creek Elementary School. He loved chocolate milk and French fries from Wendy's.

His favorite phrases were, “I am fast like Sonic!” and "I'm telling Mama!” His favorite color was blue.

He and his brother loved the park, video games and watching television.

Kingston is preceded in death by his mother, Shatasha Monaye Fields; his brother, Kingston Bailey; his paternal great-grandmother, Josette Grantham Bailey; and his maternal grandparents, Marchell Adebo Fields and Jimmy “Tee” Cross.

He is survived by his loving father, Justin Diondre Bailey; his devoted paternal grandparents, Dion Hearns and Valerie Bailey Hearns; a proud and caring older sister, Jaliyah Bailey; brother, Trey Bailey; and a sister, Maleah Bacon; uncles, Austin (Kierra) Bailey, Bevin Bailey "Uncle Daddy”, Dion Hearns Jr., James Miller, Desmond Tabory Fields and Deveon McKever; aunts, Malaana (James) Jackson-Perry, Lauren Bailey, Shatina Monique Palmer and Shabrina Maybell Fields; great-grandmother, Mary A. Hearns; great-grandfather, Lugene Bailey; two special cousins, Aubree Bailey and Semaj Perry; a host of paternal aunts, paternal uncles and other relatives and friends.

A viewing for Knowledge Jossette Bailey will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Knowledge Bailey will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Statesboro. James Waters, lead pastor; Elder Donald Chavers Jr., presiding; and Pastor Xavier Mikell officiating. Burial will be held in the Gordon Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2023

