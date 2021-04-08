Obituary - Kelly Lee Fischer

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Kelly Lee Fischer, age 28, died Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer.Kelly was born in Fletcher, N.C., on September 10, 1992, to Doug and Denise (Saltz) Fischer.She attended Statesboro High School and was a member of the graduating class of 2010. She also graduated from Ogeechee Technical College with a dental assistant degree.She worked for East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery in Statesboro, Ga.Her greatest joy was spending time with her daughter, Hayleigh.She is survived by her parents, Doug and Denise of Ringgold, Ga.; her daughter, Hayleigh Wilson; her fiancé, Rick Wilson of Brooklet; sister and brother-in-law, Kendall and Matt Taylor of Cummings, Ga.; and several extended family members.She is preceded in death by her twin sister, Kaitlyn Nicole Fisher.A private memorial service will be held.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



