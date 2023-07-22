Obituary - Kay Girardeau Lowery

Kay Girardeau Lowery, of Metter, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Candler County Hospital with her family at her side.

Kay was born in Bulloch County and was a daughter of Harold Girardeau and Willie Mae Scott Girardeau. She was a master cosmetologist and hairdresser for over twenty years. For many years, Kay attended New Hope United Methodist Church. In recent years, Kay joined Believers Church in Statesboro and was and was baptized in the Ogeechee River.

Kay loved having Fish Frys every Sunday. She enjoyed fishing, working in her garden, NASCAR, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as the strong, independent, and feisty woman by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lowery, and several of her siblings.

Surviving are her sons, Jason (Ashley) Clarke and Robert (Cheri) Lowery; her daughters, Tonya Clark (Paul Mullis) and Jennifer (John) Olsen; her sisters, Joyce Knight and Lucy Cassidy; her grandchildren, Tori (Brian) Sutton, Parker (Miranda) Olsen, Patton Olsen, Cody Clarke, Sarah Olsen, Casen Clarke, and Ellaney Kay Clarke; her great-grandchildren, Jaxon Sutton, Brynnleigh Olsen, and Elijah Olsen; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

Interment will be in Corinth-Leefield Cemetery in Brooklet.

Statesboro Herald, July 22, 2023

