Obituary - Katherine Elizabeth “Beth” Watson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Katherine Elizabeth “Beth” Watson passed away on Monday, April 10th, 2023, at her home in Statesboro, Ga., at the age of 71.

She was born in Atlanta, Ga., on July 3rd, 1951, and lived the majority of her early life in Rome, Ga.

She went to North Cobb High School (1969 grad) and attended Shorter College, Kennesaw University and Georgia Southern University.

She graduated from Georgia Southern in 1972, and worked in bookkeeping and accounting support for her entire career.

She spent the majority of her career working at Turner & Jones, LLC, in Statesboro, Ga., where she built a strong foundation of her friends from the clients she’s spent decades with.

Beth retired from Turner & Jones in May 2022.

Beth was incredibly selfless and found value in service to others. Those that knew Beth knew she could always be found next to the coffee pot and bingeing a new TV series on Netflix.

She loved spending quality time with others and sharing a good Jell-O recipe.

When Beth wasn’t working, she would love cracking open a good detective mystery novel or finding an opportunity to go to the beach.

She was a lover of animals, dogs and chickens alike.

Beth is survived by her son, Blake Watson of Seattle, Wash.; brother, Clarence Blake “Butch” Watson III of Marietta, Ga.; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The visitation and reception will take place on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Please come as you are, as there are no expectations of formality.

If you would like to honor Beth’s memory, please feel free to send your regards to her son, Blake, by email at blake.c.w3@gmail.com, in lieu of flowers or donations.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2023

