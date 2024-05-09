Obituary - Joshua Blake Goode

Joshua Blake Goode, 27, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Joshua was born on May 31, 1996, as the son to Chris and Elizabeth Goode in Savannah, Ga.

He grew up in the Metter area until he relocated to Statesboro, Ga., where he has resided for the past few years.

Joshua was a graduate of Metter High School.

He loved spending time with his family and making music. He especially loved spending time with his children, Jasper and Kayzlei Goode.

Joshua was a great person to be around and he never met a stranger.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, the Rev. William and Betty Cottingham, Patricia Steward and John Wilson.

He is survived by his parents, Chris and Elizabeth Goode; children, Jasper and Kayzlei Goode; the loving mother of his children, Kaitlin Albanese; sisters, Hannah Goode and Isabella Holland; brothers, Christopher Goode, Austin Holland and Ethan Holland; nieces, Zoe and Chloe Goode; nephews, Kamdin and Koltin Albanese; maternal grandparents, Dorene “Nina” Cottingham and Jerry Wilson; paternal grandparents, Chris and Carol Goode, Iris and Ed Jutt and Beverly Holland; and several close friends and family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 o’clock in the afternoon on May 11, 2024, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2024

