Obituary - Josephine Williams (Tremble) Lipsey

Josephine Williams (Tremble) Lipsey passed away peacefully on Monday, February 23, 2026, at Azalea Health & Rehabilitation in Metter, Ga.

Josephine attended Bulloch County School District before leaving to help support the family. Her career will best be remembered as a God-fearing, loving, single mother who raised her surviving children to an early life of adulthood. Having instilled in each of her children a love for God and a keen sense of responsibility, she embarked upon a career as a service provider: first with Don Coleman for several years, then with Bryant’s Motel for three years before hiring on with Bulloch Memorial Hospital, where she remained employed for 34 years until her retirement in 2001.

Outside of work, she loved flower gardening, gospel music and fishing, never missing a chance to cast a line in a quiet pond. But above all of this, what she valued most was being involved in her children's lives.

Josephine had been a lifelong member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. Through prayer, attendance — honoring God through worship — and support to her church, she was a devoted member.

As the second child of Peter Williams and Fosha Childers Williams, Josephine has always been a resident of Bulloch County.

Preceding her in death are her father and mother, sisters, Eva Mae Williams, Celestine Johnson; and her son, Vernon Tremble.

Josephine leaves to mourn: her loving husband, James Lipsey Jr.; her 11 children, Betty (Leroy) Raymond, Bernice (Clint) Kent, Julius (Lauren) Tremble, Curtis (Jacqueline) Tremble, David (Suk) Tremble, Vincent (Priscilla) Lipsey, Sharon (Grayling) Singleton, Cynthia (Marvin) Johnson, Alvin (Brenda) Tremble, Wilbert (Marie) Tremble and Samatha Lipsey. Also left behind are her 27 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, two brothers, George Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; and Theodore Crosby (Mary) Williams, Miami, Fla.; and a countless number of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 4 p.m.—6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, February 26, 2026l at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 1078 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461. Interment will be held at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Benevolent Fund.

Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2026

