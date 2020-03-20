Obituary - Joseph A. “Joe” Cleland

SYLVANIA – Joseph Alvin “Joe” Cleland, age 88, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence in Sylvania.He was born in Screven County, Ga., to the late Clyde Alvin and Louise Tilley Cleland.He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad Company, where he worked as division superintendent, after 37 years of service.He was a member of Sylvania First Baptist Church and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was also a member of the Sylvania Rotary Club, served 16 years on the Sylvania City Council, was a 32nd Degree Mason at the Sylvania Masonic Lodge #301, was a Shriner with the Alee Temple in Savannah, Ga., and a member of the Edith Cavell #193 Order of the Eastern Star. He also served on the board of the Screven County Airport Authority.He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Sandra Anita Cleland; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Cleland.Survivors: wife, Ellen Woody Cleland of Sylvania; sons and daughter-in-law, Don and Debra Cleland of Sylvania and Bryan Cleland of Hiram, Ga.; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Eddy Robbins of Burnsville, N.C.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary C. Becton, Daisy C. Davis, Ann and Steven Britton, Wanda and Randy Smith and Patsy and Doug Burkhalter, all of Savannah; Dolouise C. Eddison of Melbourne, Fla.; and Cathy and J.W. Black of Sylvania; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Henrilyn Cleland of Sylvania and Ray and Linda Cleland of Savannah, Ga.; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.Visitation: Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. for senior adults to visit and from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. for all other visitors.A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Screven County Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Charlie Cooper officiating.A memorial service will be held at a later time.Pallbearers: Jesse Cleland, Roger Cleland, Ray Cleland, Mike Bond, David Wells and Bryan Cleland. Honorary pallbearers: Eddy Robbins and Harlon Parker.The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Debra Godbee for her compassionate care given to Joe and Ellen.Remembrances: Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or to the J.C. Lewis Cancer Center, c/o St. Joseph's/Candler Foundations, 5356 Reynolds Street Suite 400, Savannah, GA 31405.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.Statesboro Herald, March 21, 2020

