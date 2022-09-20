Obituary - Johnny Soles

Johnny Soles, 66, of Brooklet, passed away early Monday morning, September 19, 2022.Johnny was born in Savannah, Georgia, on February 6, 1956, to Lloyd and Althira Soles.He was a 1974 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.During his high school career, he was a part of the State Champion Football Team for two years.Johnny was the construction superintendent for Pope Construction for many years.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the mountains, a good camp fire and a good red Solo cup.He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Kristina Soles; his stepfather, Chester Wilson; his sister, Trudie Sue Barton; and his brother-in-law, Bobby Barton.He is survived by his spouse of 45 years, Cynthia Soles; son, Marty Soles (Joanna Anderson); daughter, Becky Cone (Neal); Shannon Soles, who was like a daughter to him; grandchildren, Bryanna Thomas (Antony), Ryleigh Soles (Nole Jordan), Neil Cone, Elizabeth Cone, Rebeckah Soles, Trent Soles and Tyler Soles; great-grandchildren, Cameron Thomas and Stilez Thomas; mother-in-law, Shirley Hooker; brother-in-law, Tommy Hooker; and sister-in-law, Nancy Hooker.Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Brooklet First Baptist Church.The funeral will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11 o’clock in the morning at Brooklet First Baptist Church.Honorary Pallbearers will be The Pope Construction family.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 19, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



