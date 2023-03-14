Obituary - Johnnie L. Covington

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Johnnie L. Covington arrived at his heavenly home on March 13, 2023, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s and cancer. He celebrated his 80th birthday the day before his passing at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

Johnnie was born on March 12, 1943, outside of Stapleton in Warren County, Georgia, to Annie Huff Covington and Dewey Covington.

At the age of 3, Johnnie was placed, along with his brothers, in the Georgia Baptist Children's Home in Baxley, Georgia. He remained there until he enlisted in the military.

He served in the Vietnam War as a hydraulics mechanic for the U.S. Air Force.

After leaving the Air Force, he worked for 33 years at Grumman/Gulfstream in Garden City until his retirement in 1999.

During retirement, he was able to focus on his interests in NASCAR, restoring his 1970 Pontiac, and most of all, loving his family.

He knew the Lord as his personal Savior and was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Statesboro.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Alec and Bill; and his in-laws, the Rev. Gus and Ruby Groover, Charles Groover and Bonnie Cone Groover.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Groover Covington; his two daughters, Dawn (Bobby) Hall and Sharon (Mark) Conner; and his two granddaughters, Sarah Conner and Sidney Hall; brother-in-law, John Groover; and sister-in-law, Peggy Groover; as well as several nieces and nephews. Johnnie also had a much loved "third daughter," Cathy Deal, as well as a special caretaker, Effie Smith, who helped him during his final 18 months of life.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18th, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Sunday, March 19th, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson. Interment, with Air Force honors, will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Danny Lowery, Edwin Presley, Dustin Cross, Jerry Thompson, Jamie Hagan, John Cone and Matt Doughtry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, 9420 Blackshear Highway SE, Baxley, GA 31513; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, March 14, 2023

