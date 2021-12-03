Obituary - John Sims Mitchell

CLAXTON -- John Sims Mitchell, 88, passed away on December 3, 2021, at The Griffin House in Claxton, Georgia.John was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to Edna and John Burton Mitchell on August 8, 1933. He attended Statesboro High School and later enrolled at Georgia Teacher’s College, now known as Georgia Southern University.John enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France from 1955-1956, where he served in the decoding department.He married the love of his life, Chloe Jean Perry, while in France. They later returned to the states and married again on August 20, 1956.He operated a toy store in 1957, then transitioned the business into Farmers and Builders Hardware, Inc.He worked full-time in the hardware industry from 1960-2000. He then continued to work part-time until he was 86 years old.He received The Golden Hammer Award because of his commitment and dedication to Ace Hardware for 50 years.He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Chloe, and their five children, Bryan, Keith, Mona, Ed and Gina.He loved the outdoors, where he would fish for sheepshead on the coast of Georgia, attended many Georgia Southern football games and took his family camping at various state parks.John Sims Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and John Burton Mitchell; his wife, Chloe Jean Perry Mitchell; son, John Keith Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Brenda DeLoach Mitchell; and grandson, Brandon Mitchell.Survivors: sons, Charles Bryan (Sandra) Mitchell of Claxton, Ga.; George Edward “Ed” of Cummings, Ga.; daughters, Mona Angeline (Jeffrey) Rushing of Claxton, Ga.; Gina Mitchell (Brian) Hodges of Claxton, Ga.; sister, Betty Mitchell (Don) Hostetler; grandchildren, Kimberly Griffin, Peter Griffin, Jonathan (Heather) Mitchell, Zach (Hilary) Evans, John Lehman (Amber) Rushing, Reese Mitchell, Sydney Mitchell and Caleb Hodges; great-grandchildren, Emlynn Rushing and Corbin Keith Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.Social-distancing will be observed during the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended.Pallbearers: Caleb Hodges, Zach Evans, Jonathan Mitchell, Brian Walker, Job Gutierrez and John Lehman Rushing.Visitation: Monday, December 6, 2021, 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.Funeral: Monday, December 6, 2021, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial: Brewton Cemetery.Remembrances: in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Griffin House, 4 North Spring Street, Claxton, GA 30417; Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, GA 30417; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.(912) 739-3338; www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, December 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



