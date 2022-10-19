Obituary - John Rogers

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- John Thaddeus Rogers, 95, husband of Eleanor L. Rogers, passed away on Wednesday, October the 12th.John was born on May 20, 1927 in Richmond, Virginia, the eldest of four children of Percy L. and Mortie M. Rogers.He grew up in the town of Front Royal, Va., at the edge of Shenandoah National Park. Amidst this beautiful landscape, he enjoyed hiking with his family and friends, as well as exploring the many caves in the area.He graduated as valedictorian of his high school class at Randolph Macon Military Academy in the spring of 1945. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army, but was not deployed before the end of World War II.He was then admitted to the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Bainbridge, Md., and thereafter received a Navy appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, graduating on June 2, 1950.During his subsequent four years of service, he traveled the world, serving on a number of war ships, including the heavy cruiser USS Bremerton, during the Korean War.He married Eleanor Merryman Leach of Front Royal, Va., on December 14, 1957.John completed his graduate studies in physics at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and graduated with a Ph.D. in physics in 1963.He and Eleanor moved their family of four children to Statesboro, Ga., in 1965, where they settled for the next 46 years.John would teach 25 years as professor of Physics at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, retiring in 1990.John was an avid vegetable gardener and beekeeper. He enjoyed playing bridge, playing the piano, singing in the church choir and following the stock market.He attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro with his family, almost never missing a service.John and his wife, Eleanor, have been residents of Pennybyrn Retirement Community in High Point, N.C., since 2011.He is preceded in death by his brother, C. Morgan Rogers (Peggy).John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor L. Rogers; sister, Mary Jane Chetelat; and brother, Charles Rogers (Kakki). He is also survived by four children, David Rogers, Lucy Stoyer (Henry), Philip Rogers (Helen) and Edward Rogers; two grandsons, Michael Stoyer (Kathryn) and Ryan Stoyer; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Cooper.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point, N.C.Statesboro Herald, October 20, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



