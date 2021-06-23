Obituary - John Roger Bowen

John Roger Bowen passed away on April 26th, 2021. at his home in Bryan County at the age of 60.He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Harold Bowen; his mother, Betty Ann Hamby; his stepfather, Theodore Waldon Hamby; and a brother, David Randy Bowen.John served in the U.S. Army and worked in heating and air for many years.He was a member of Lower Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga.He is survived by brothers, James O’Neal Bowen, and his wife, Dianne, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Michael Wayne Bowen, wife, Sandra, of Ellabell, Ga.; Theodore Waldon Hamby Jr. of Ellabell, Ga.; and sister, Wanda Dale Counts of San Antonio, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.You left without warning, gone so fast,and now all we have are memories of our past.You will always be in our hearts, for there you are still alive.You will be dearly missed by all.Statesboro Herald, June 24, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.