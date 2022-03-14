Obituary - John Ora Baker Sr.

John Ora Baker Sr., 87, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022.John was born on October 29, 1934, in Oswego, New York, to the late Edward and Lizzy (Towsley) Baker.He retired from Local 214 Laborers Union in the Town of Scriba for the Highway Department.He loved doing crossword puzzles, but on race day, NASCAR was what got his attention. He loved NASCAR racing, but he especially loved the late great Dale Earnhardt and more recently, Kyle Bush.Then, during football season, the Green Bay Packers were his team. Whether football, NASCAR or crossword puzzles, his beloved dachshund, Ginger, was always by his side.John was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Irving, Bud and Henry; and his sisters, Jessie, Lucy, Franny and Maryann.He leaves behind his beloved wife of more than 51 years, Caroline Reeves Baker; five children, Esther (David) Fredette, Kenneth (Danielle) Bardin, Julia Campbell, Tessie (David) Miner and John (Sandy) Baker Jr.; 14 grandchildren, two great-grandsons and several nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation with the family was held at Deal Funeral Directors on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. until noon with a special prayer at 11 a.m., officiated by Elder Jake Futch.The family wishes to thank Ogeechee Area Hospice, especially the nurses and doctor who took such good care of Mr. Baker.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



