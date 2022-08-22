Obituary - John J. Unkel Jr.

John J. Unkel Jr. of Statesboro, Ga., passed in the company of friends on August 16, 2022.While he left us suddenly, he had made peace with his condition, as well as with his family, friends and the world at large.The scope of his good deeds and kind work is truly enormous. As a volunteer for Child Advocacy Services, he helped children at risk find permanent placement. The organization called him “a champion for children” (their caps). And he was literally a poster child for the United Way in Savannah.His professional career included 40 years as the director of Materials Management at both the Alabama Baptist Health System and East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where he saved the hospitals millions of dollars through streamlining their purchasing systems.John celebrated 41 years of sobriety in July and was an inspiration to hundreds of others in recovery. There is no doubt he saved many lives along the way.He approached each day with a good sense of humor and was humble enough to recognize his own flaws. He worked always to improve himself spiritually.John was complex: he could be quiet and introverted, and other times effusive and wise-cracking. But he was always a presence in the room. And in so many hearts.He is survived by his wonderful children and their devoted partners, Kristen Unkel Rodrigues, and her husband, Mark Rodrigues, of Southington, Conn.; Justin Unkel, and his partner, Holly Elisabeth Freeman, of Statesboro Ga.; and John Unkel of Bristol, Conn.; as well as two treasured grandchildren, Matthew and Addison; and by his loving sister, Kathleen Spencer, and her husband, Gary; and brother, Robert Unkel, and his wife Kathy; and three loving nieces, Maggie, Stephanie and Devon.John will be celebrated at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, 502 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, on Friday, August 26, with visitation from 3-4 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



