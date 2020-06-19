Obituary - Johanna Elizabeth Redeye

Johanna E. Redeye (Jacobson), of Pembroke, Georgia, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 77 years old.She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Redeye (John Cappellino) of Eden, N.Y.; Karen Redeye of Chicago, Illinois; and her two sons, Martin Redeye (Michele) of Detroit, Michigan; and Kevin Redeye of Salamanca, New York; a sister, Paula Kulchin (Bernie) of San Diego, California; brothers, Fred Jacobson (Connie) and Arthur Jacobson (Theresa) of Salamanca, New York; seven grandchildren in New York, Michigan, Texas and California; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in New York State and across the United States. She also leaves behind many devoted and cherished friends.Born in Salamanca, N.Y., on July 24, 1942, she graduated from Salamanca High School in 1960 and began studying nursing before changing her focus to education. She attended Tompkins County Community College in Cortland, N.Y., and completed her bachelor’s degree in education at SUNY Cortland, all while raising three children.She began teaching in 1969 at Southhill Elementary School in Ithaca, N.Y., before returning to Salamanca in 1975 to teach at Salamanca High School, Ellicottville High School and the John G. Oliverio Youth Camp in Great Valley, N.Y. She retired in 2004 after several years of teaching middle school in Savannah.Pembroke was her home for the last 19 years, where she found great joy in her volunteer activities, her church, participating in the Bryan County Democratic Committee and spending time with her many close friends.Johanna’s greatest reward in life was helping others. Whether it was tutoring students, volunteering as an EMT at the local fire department or caring for a friend in need, she was always ready to help.She loved music and shared her talent by playing the organ and piano for the high school choir and for several churches in Salamanca. Her own composition, “Mr. Moon,” was a featured song during a school concert in the late 1990s.After retirement, she stayed active in her church, Alpha United Methodist Church in Bloomingdale, and volunteering at the Women’s Detention Center in Claxton, Georgia.Friends and family may leave condolences at Loomis and Loomis Funeral Home’s website at www.LoomisoffersandLoomis.com.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Johanna’s name to Alpha United Methodist Church via online at www.alphaumc.com.A memorial service in Georgia will be held in the near future when safety measures allow for travel.Statesboro Herald, June 20, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



