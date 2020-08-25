Obituary - JoAnne Rattray Furman

JoAnne Rattray Furman, 76, of 104 Chelsea Circle, Statesboro, Georgia, passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at home.Born in Anderson, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Malcolm James Rattray Jr. and Mrs. Marjorie Mae Smith Rattray.She enjoyed gardening and competing in floral arranging. Her love of travel took her around the world, often sharing those trips with family and friends.Her career spanned from a start as a lab technician at Abbeville Memorial Hospital to controller for Dr. Thomas M. Crews at Statesboro Ear, Nose, Throat and Hearing Clinic.Laughter filled her homes spurred by her doting on grandchildren, family and friends. Her caring and endearing spirit lives on in all those she knew.Surviving are her sons, James Rattray Furman (Carinne) of Fort Myers, Florida; and Courtney Theodore Rattray Furman (Caroline) of Greenwood, South Carolina; grandchildren, Samuel Christian Rattray Furman, Anna Mae Furman, Justin Rattray Furman, Michael Thomas Furman and Courtney (Ella) Elizabeth Furman; sisters, June Harris (Pat), Pamela Caldwell (Bill) and Jann Stanton (Eddie); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Francis Elizabeth Furman Johnson; and her sister, Suzy Rattray.A private memorial service is planned at the Botanical Garden at Georgia Southern University.Her body has been donated to the Medical University of Georgia.Memorials may be made to the Botanical Garden at Georgia Southern, P.O. Box 8039, Statesboro, Georgia 30460.Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



