Obituary - JoAnn Edwards Bowen

JoAnn Edwards Bowen, 76, of Kingsland, Ga., passed away peacefully at her residence in Jesup, Ga., on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, after a long illness.

JoAnn was born on November 14, 1946, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Dorsey Watson Edwards and Louida Olliff Edwards.

She was married to Jackson A. Bowen for 58 years. Joann was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsland, Ga.

JoAnn was a graduate of the class of 1964 of Southeast Bulloch High School. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was very proud that her granddaughter is also.

She worked hard at several jobs including Gilman Paper Company for 15 years before being transferred to Georgia Pacific, where she worked an additional 15 years.

JoAnn was very talented in many ways. She could cook, sew, sing, paint, dance and throw one heck of a party.

She enjoyed being a grade mother and working with Special Olympics.

To this very day and beyond she has a very large fan base that always wants to know “How’s Mrs. Bowen?”.

JoAnn also enjoyed music, decorating for Christmas, floral arranging and fishing. She also loved her Dawgs!, back to back National Champions; BTW, Jaguars and Braves. But JoAnn’s favorite place on earth was her beloved “The Hill”, where she enjoyed hunting, camping, searching for her “treasures” and being with family.

JoAnn will be extremely missed by many.

Along with her parents, JoAnn joins her brother, John Edwards; father-in-law, Ray McDaniel; brothers-in-law, Delos Flake, Bill Hall and Wayne McDaniel; sisters-in-law, Sue Edwards and Vickie McDaniel; and nephews, Randy Edwards, Eddie Edwards and Terry Edwards, in heaven.

In addition to her husband, Jack, she is survived by her daughter, Trena, and son-in-law, Greg Pinette; son, Donnie Bowen; granddaughter, Chazz Pinette; brother, Carl Edwards; sisters, Barbara Flake, Kay Hall and Sherry Morgan (Reid Morgan); mother-in-law, Juanita McDaniel; sisters-in-law, Martha Edwards and Rhae McDaniel; brother-in-law, Ricky McDaniel; and numerous treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Brooklet City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her memory will be appreciated.

Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2023

