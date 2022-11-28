Obituary - Jimmy Bird Durden

Jimmy Bird Durden, age 76, of Metter, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, surrounded by his family at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 23, 1946, to Josh Albert Durden and Eula Bird Durden. Jimmy retired from RR Donnelly and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed planting a garden every year and tending his pecan orchard. He cherished spending time with his children & grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Josh Albert (JA) Durden, Jr and Judson Durden.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mollie Deloris Durden, children, Tony (Dana) Durden, Jan Sutton (Ted Riner) and Scott Durden (Tommy Powell). Grandchildren, Seth Durden, Ashleigh (Thomas) Joyner, Suzanne Durden and Blaine Sutton. One great grandchild, Clay Joyner. Also surviving are several brothers-in- law and sisters-n-law and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 60593 Highway 121 North, Metter, Georgia 30439.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2022

