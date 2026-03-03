Obituary - Jessie Margarete Neely

Jessie Margarete Neely, 71, of Register, Ga., passed away on March 1, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Baxley, Ga., on October 27, 1954, and raised in Savannah, Ga., she was the daughter of the late James and Ann Hargreaves.

She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She loved going to the beach and taking care of her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mike "Blue" Neely; her children, Joshua Neely and Olivia Coleman, Crystal and Christopher Neely-Watson, Steve and Diane Neely and Angela and Remer Burnsed. She was greatly loved by her eight grandchildren, Michael and Alexandria Neely-Watson, Megan, Morgan and Brandon Neely and Jacob, Alyssa and Samantha Biggers. Also, her seven stepgrandchildren, Sarah, Destiny, Alyssa, Renea, Remer, Aaron and Gracie Burnsed. She is also survived by her brothers, Jimmy and Eddie Hargreaves.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/donate.html, in memory of Jessie Neely.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Statesboro Herald, March 4, 2026

