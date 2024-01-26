Obituary - Jerry Robert Darsey Sr.

STATESBORO – Jerry Robert Darsey Sr., 81, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at his home in Statesboro, Georgia, surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born in Jesup, Georgia, on December 8, 1942, to Andrew Warren Darsey and Lillian Yarbrough Darsey.

Jerry was a towhead who spent many hours outside of school in the South Georgia sunshine with his family farming. His father taught all the children how to love and cultivate the land.

Jerry attended Odum High School. After high school, Jerry started working at the furniture manufacturing company Wayneline, providing a pathway for a 50+ year career in the field of upholstery and refinishing. He was a true craftsman and artisan.

In 1964, Jerry met Marjorie Kay Echols. A year later, Jerry married the love of his life, and together Jerry and Margie had two children, Jerry Robert and Alan Wade.

In 1979, Jerry, Margie and the boys moved to Hinesville, Georgia, and opened their own upholstery and refinishing business. Their business was highly successful, landing many contracts with the United States Army – Fort Stewart Military Base.

Through their work, they made many long-lasting friendships, often with high-ranking officials and their wives.

To date, the level of expertise Jerry and Margie possess is unmatched.

In 1993, Jerry and Margie decided to buy some land and have a little slice of heaven on earth out in the country in Long County, Georgia. There, Jerry was able to show off his farming knowledge by growing acres of silver queen corn, blueberries, figs, kumquats and many other vegetables and plants.

A multitude of good stories can be recalled about times when Jerry (also known as Papa) announced the corn had come in and it was time for everyone to come pick … like now!

In 2013, Jerry and Margie both retired and spent their time doing some of their favorite things, like spending time with family and friends, riding their Harley Davidson trike, traveling up the eastern coast of the U.S. and out west to the Grand Canyon, going to see the leaves change in the Great Smokies and of course Jerry’s favorite, piddling in his shop.

In 2021, Jerry and Margie relocated to Statesboro, Georgia, to be closer to their sons, grandchildren and soon-to-be great-grandchildren.

Jerry loved being Papa to many!

Jerry was predeceased by his two infant brothers, his infant sister, Dorothy Darsey; his brother, Billy Darsey; and his sister, Joyce Phillips (Lewis).

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marjorie Darsey; his sons, Jerry Darsey II (Georgiana) and Alan Darsey (Crystal); his grandson, Garrett Darsey Sr. (Madison); granddaughters, Ashlan Darsey, McKaylin Darsey-Zukowski (Trevor) and Lily Osborne (Kevin); great-granddaughter, Vivian Darsey; great-grandson, Garrett Darsey Jr.; his brother, Larry Dorsey (Sue); many special nieces and nephews, and a host of children who call him Papa!

The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 27, at 2 p.m. in the Howard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Bethel Cemetery in Wayne County.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services in the chapel.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.





Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







