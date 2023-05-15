Obituary - Jennifer "Mama Jenni" Robinson Jenkins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- On May 11, 2023, the Lord called his angel, Jennifer "Mama Jenni" Robinson Jenkins, home.

Jenni’s life was devoted to the care of her family and any person (or animal) that needed help.

Jenni reserved a special place in her heart for loving children and the elderly.

Jenni was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where she served as youth director for many years.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Robinson.

Surviving is her husband, Ronnie Jenkins; three children, Jennakae (Tyler Wilson), Mackenzie and John; her father, Hobson Robinson; her sister, Susan Williams; a brother, Samuel Robinson (Rebecca); and three nephews, Hunter Williams, Lane Williams and Noah Robinson.

Jenni was our treasure we now yield to the Lord. She lives in our hearts forever and we will be reunited in the Lord’s time in His kingdom.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, May 15th, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Travis Cowart officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tim Kraus, Ben Robinson, Bubba Miller, Tommy Robinson, Keith Smith and Wyman Smith.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church, 6379 Middleground Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Statesboro Herald, May 15, 2023

