Obituary - Jennie Fay Morgan

STATESBORO -- Jennie Fay Morgan, 87, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2024, after a brief illness, in Statesboro, Georgia.

A native of Aline, Jennie Fay earned her bachelor’s degree at Georgia Southern College and a master’s at the University of Georgia in teaching.

She worked as a teacher and retired from First District RESA, where she made many friends and had the respect of her colleagues.

She lived in Statesboro for many years after spending time in Brunswick and Douglas.

Jennie Fay is predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Velva Morgan of Metter, Georgia; and her brother, Lindy H. Morgan of Claxton, Georgia.

Survivors: Jennie Fay is survived by her two nieces, Jennie Foulkes (Jeff Bone) of Macon, Ga.; and Beth Kennedy of Claxton, Ga. She also leaves behind a nephew, John Morgan (Julie) of Atlanta, Ga. Jennie Fay has a great-nephew, Konner Kenndy of Claxton, Ga.; and three great-nieces, Carsen Kennedy of South Carolina, Raine Foulkes (Jorge) of Augusta, Ga.; and Amelia Foulkes of Atlanta, Ga.

The family wishes to thank Ogeechee Area Hospice for their excellent care, and her caretakers, especially Ronnie Mae Hill-Reeves, with a special thank you to her neighbor, Pat Burkette.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Memorial service: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date.

Rembrances: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

(912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.





Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2024

