Obituary - Jeffrey Norman Sparks

Jeffrey Norman Sparks, age 55, of Statesboro, GA, died Friday, August 5, 2022, peacefully at home in Statesboro following a herculean battle with appendix cancer.Jeff was born in Peckville, Pa., on December 10, 1966, to Roger Sr. and Karen (Kennedy) Sparks.He married his childhood sweetheart, Tracy (Menichetti) Sparks, in 1991 and lived in various places over the years.Jeff had an accomplished career in the business field that spanned 33 years, which included various roles at Corning Incorporated, strategy manager (consultant) for Accenture, where he led global projects. Jeff topped off of his successful career as principal consultant at GuideWell (Florida Blue).Jeff was a 1985 graduate from Valley View High School in Archibald, Pa. He earned a football scholarship to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business management in 1989. He went on to earn his MBA in industrial management from Marywood University in 1994.Jeff was a gifted athlete in football and track and field. His legacy lives on in his hometown. People still reminisce about his record-setting stats, game-winning touchdowns and overall talent on the field.In his later years, Jeff made his mark as coach of his daughters’ softball teams and was a mentor to so many. This legacy has come back to him many times over the years through phone calls and private messages.Jeff faced the battle of a lifetime in 2018 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 appendix cancer, an extremely rare form of cancer, of which there is no cure.He was such a fierce fighter that his medical team referred to him as “one in a million”. He inspired so many with his resilience, courage in the face of adversity and will to live.During this battle, he received top-notch care from wonderful nurses, doctors and staff at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in North Carolina, Regency SouthernCare - Statesboro, GA, Coram, Florida, and the many other care teams that helped him in his four-year journey.Despite his physical challenges, his positive attitude was contagious and he was known for his tenacious spirit and incredible strength.Jeff was a dedicated husband, father and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and children, attending concerts and visiting small breweries, enjoying local craft beer. He had a knack for finding the best local greasy spoon.He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tracy, who was his sole caregiver that never left his side for four years; son, Zachary (Tiffany) of Los Angeles, Calif.; daughters, Taylor (Brendan) of Statesboro, Ga.; Emma (Loren) of Corning, N.Y.; parents, Roger Sr. and Karen Sparks of Peckville, Pa.; brothers, Roger (Karen) Sparks of Archibald, Pa.; Richard (Maureen) of Philadelphia, Pa.; sisters, Teri (Thomas) Ratchford of Raleigh, N.C.; Debbie (Allen) Shaner of State College, Pa.; several nieces and nephews.Jeff’s wishes were cremation and celebrations of his life where ever you are.There will not be any formal services.The family is establishing a scholarship in Jeff’s honor at his high school Alma mater and will communicate details when they become available.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 9, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



