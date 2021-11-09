Obituary - Jeffrey Cail Collins

Jeffrey Cail Collins, 65, of Mt. Airy, Ga., passed Monday, November 8, 2021, at his residence.He was born on Burtonwood Air Force Base in Warrington, England, and reared in Rocky Ford.He was a member of the Rocky Ford Baptist Church and was a member of the Sylvania Masonic Lodge #301.He was a graduate of Screven County High School class of 1974 and had received multiple degrees from Georgia Southern University and Albany State University West Campus, formerly Darton College.He was retired from the State of Georgia, having served as a health inspector.Never one to remain idle, he went back to work and was employed with H&R Block until his untimely death.He loved the Georgia mountains and frequented them on his Harley Davidson.He had a passion for genealogy and was a history buff on the county and people of Screven.He also enjoyed collecting antiques.He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Natasha and Steve Davis; granddaughter, Haylee Collins; step-granddaughter, Savannah Davis, all of Statesboro; parents, Tom and Mary Frances Collins of Rocky Ford; sisters and brothers-in-law, Beth and Billy Smith of Sylvania and Jennifer and Mike Long of Pigeon, Mich.; and several nieces and a nephew.The memorial service will be held in the Screven Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Powell officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate.Friends may sign the online book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



