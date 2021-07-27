Obituary - Jean S. Millhorn

Jean S. Millhorn, age 84, passed away Thursday, July 22nd, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice following a brief illness.Jean was born in Jesup, Ga., on September 4th, 1936, to the late Cecil Clyde and Walfrieda Mankin Street.Jean was a lover of the outdoors and sunshine and made some of her best memories fishing on Lake Weiss with her late husband. She was also an avid reader and completed a countless number of books in her lifetime.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hank Millhorn; her two sons, Jerry and Jimmy Mitchell; and five of her siblings, Walter Vernon “PeeWee” Street, Ronald Clyde “Ronny” Street, Thomas Douglas “Tommy” Street, Juanita Street Stubbs and Faye Street Grooms.She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Mitchell Howard, and husband, Vern; her sister, Connie S. Hook, and husband, Bob; her grandson, Mitchell Bohler, and wife, Jamie, along with their sons, Beckett and Bane; and her stepdaughter, Tonie Case. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Jean did not wish to have public services to mark her passing, but desired her family to have a private memorial in her honor.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Cornerstone Campaign at Bulloch Academy in honor or her great-grandsons. They may be mailed to 2175 Akins Pond Road, Statesboro, GA 30461, designated for Cornerstone Campaign.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



