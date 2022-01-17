Obituary - Jason P. Raulerson

Jason P. Raulerson, 48, passed away suddenly on January 14, 2022.Born on March 24, 1973, he was raised in Bulloch County and graduated from Statesboro High School.He was a jack of all trades and a perfectionist in his jobs. Three years ago, he completed CDL school and became an over-the-road truck driver and really enjoyed it.As an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, he wore his Bulldog apparel on every game day. Happily, he lived to see his beloved Bulldogs win the National Championship just days before he passed.Jason is survived by his mother and stepfather, Kathy and Ricky Pearson of Statesboro; his father, Paul D. Raulerson of Savannah; his two sons, Jacob and Ashton of Atlanta; his fiancée, Renee Nasworthy of Waynesboro; a sister, Susan Pearson (William Burnett) of Blacksburg, Va. Also surviving is a maternal uncle, Dennis Burkhalter (Regina) of Florida; and a paternal aunt, Norma Jean MacDonald of Mississippi.He will be missed by his many cousins, extended family and host of friends.Per Jason’s wishes, a small private family service will be held.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 18, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



