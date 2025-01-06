Obituary - Janna "Michelle" Whitley Moore

Janna "Michelle" Whitley Moore was born in Brunswick, Ga., to Janice and Leroy Whitley. They soon moved to Claxton, Ga., where she grew up attending Bull Creek Baptist Church and Pinewood Christian Academy until 1990. She attended Georgia Southern University, where she majored in high school math education with a minor in music.

In 1995, she began teaching and married Kent Moore in 1996. They moved to Augusta, Ga., where they taught school and led the youth group at the Vineyard Church of Augusta.

Bess, their daughter, came into their lives in 2002 and they moved to Savannah, Ga., in 2003.

For the next 13 years, she was a wife, mother, tutor, worship leader at church and teacher.

Isaiah came into the family in 2009.

She began her MBA, which she finished after they moved back to Augusta in 2016. Since 2016, she completed her MBA, worked in the Hull College of Business and as the director of Assessment and Accreditation for the College of Education.

She was a part of the Vineyard Church family, Project Management International and the faculty at Augusta University.

She is survived by her husband, Kent; daughter, Bess; and son, Isaiah; her mom and dad, Janice and Leroy Whitley of Claxton, Ga.; her brother and sister-in-law, Micah and LaTisa Whitley of Claxton; and their six children, Levi, Virginia, Aden, Abby, Mia and Carrie; her brother and sister-in-law, Evan and Elaine Whitley, currently traveling in the medical field; and their son, Mickey; her in-laws, Autrey and Jean Moore of Brooklet, Ga.; hr siblings-in-law, Marshall and Amanda Moore of Brooklet, and children, Hartley, Merritt and Brooks; and Jason and Rebecca Williams of Statesboro, Ga., and their children, Anna Kate, Caleb, Luke and Leah.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to the Compassion Fund at the Vineyard Church, where 100 percent goes to help local folks in need.

The family received visitors on Friday, December 27, from 5 until 7 at Vineyard Church, 3126 Parrish Road, Augusta, GA 30907.

A celebration of life service was held on Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at Vineyard Church.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2025

