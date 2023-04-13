Obituary - Janis Miller Wilson

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Janis Miller Wilson was born August 3, 1936, in Bulloch County, Georgia, to the late Robert Paul Miller and Nanie Lou DeLoach Miller.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Michael Andrew "Mickey" Wilson; son, Michael Andrew "Drew" Wilson II; brothers, Robert Carroll Miller, Ralph Emerson Miller, Klinnon Keith Miller; sister, June Miller Hammonds; and sister-in-law, Virginia Miller.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Anslee Wilson; grandchildren, Emmeline, Dickens, Rowe, Ella and Miller Wilson; brother, Clifton (Barbara) Miller, Emmett, Idaho; sister-in-law, Mary Miller; brother-in-law, Fred Hammonds; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Brooklet High School, she continued her education, graduating from Georgia Southern University with a B.S. degree and an M.Ed. from The University of Georgia.

She was a dedicated teacher and taught in the Savannah Public Schools, East Hall High School and 14 years as an assistant professor at Brenau University in Gainesville.

Following her teaching career, she began a career in real estate starting as a salesperson with Boulevard Associates in 1978.

In 1980, she was a founding partner and co-owner of Heritage Real Estate.

In 1987, Heritage Real Estate acquired the local Coldwell Banker firm and became Coldwell Banker Heritage Real Estate.

Mrs. Wilson served as qualifying broker of the company in 1986 and held that position for the next 24 years.

She acquired several real estate designations and received many awards, including Realtor of the Year and the Realtors Distinguished Service Award.

Throughout her career, she continued her commitment to education by training and mentoring over 500 real estate agents.

In 2017, she was honored to receive the first Hall County Lifetime Mentor Award from the Board of Realtors.

In 2012, she became an investor in Keller Williams Lanier Partners and was affiliated with that firm as an associate broker.

She served the real estate community in various leadership roles and volunteered for many local endeavors.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church for 60 years, where she joined February 24, 1963.

Janis was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great friend to all that knew her.

Janis' life was blessed the past three years with the love and care of the women from A Helping Hand Home Care. These women were drivers, companions, caregivers and extended family. Their love, patience and tremendous care allowed Janis to live independently until her death.

The family would also like to thank Larry Jones, who spent time by her side these past few weeks.

A special thank you to Northeast Georgia Hospice for their caring and compassion during this difficult time.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 800 South Enota Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501; or to a charity of your choice.

Interment in the church's columbarium with the immediate family will precede the service.

A celebration of Janis' life will be held Sunday, April 16th, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Following the service, the family will receive friends in Swetenberg Hall.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2023

