Obituary - Jane Seymour Hill

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jane Seymour Hill, 75, passed away Monday, March 30th, 2020, while recovering from an injury at a nursing home in Pooler, Ga.

Mrs. Hill was born in Augusta, Ga., to parents William Aaron Seymour and Caroline Redman Seymour.

Mrs. Hill was a graduate of Glynn Academy High School and Georgia Southern University, a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church and the founder of The Amethyst Project.

Jane Hill was a truly remarkable woman, and though she will be missed, she will never be truly gone.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Hill.

She is survived by her husband, Denny Hill; son, Joshua Redman Hill; grandson, Dawson Hill; and brother, Jim Seymour and his family.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro/Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Statesboro Herald, April 4, 2020

