Obituary - James Troy Hollingsworth Jr.

James Troy Hollingsworth Jr., age 72, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at Brentwood Health and Rehabilitation in Waynesboro, Georgia, after a long illness.Born in Millen, Georgia, April 18 1949, he lived in and around Burke County, Georgia, for most of his life.He worked as a motorcycle police officer for the Athens, Georgia, Police Department for several years before moving to West Virginia and Texas as a sales representative for Fleetwood.In 1984, he was hired as a road deputy for the Burke County Sheriff's Office by Sheriff Greg Coursey. The sheriff named him chief deputy in 2002.He worked closely with Sheriff Coursey for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2015.He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Pryor Hollingsworth and the Rev. J. Troy Hollingsworth of Sardis, Georgia; and his sister, Joan Hollingsworth of Hinesville, Georgia.He is survived by his sister, Jean Johnson of Fernandina, Florida; his son, James T. Hollingsworth III (Traci) of Sardis, Georgia; his daughter, Dr. Sarah E. Hollingsworth of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and his grandchildren, Hayden Whitaker, Rachel Hollingsworth, Michael Hollingsworth and Troy Hollingsworth of Sardis, Georgia.His quick wit and compassion for everyone he met will certainly be missed by his friends in Burke County and his favorite vacation spot, Belle Bluff, Georgia.The graveside services were held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the Sardis Baptist Cemetery with Harry Coursey officiating.Active pallbearers were Alvin Floyd, Ricky Varnadore, Travis Sturdivant, Jut Wynne, Johnny Edmonds, Sonny Bargeron and Greg Coursey.The family wishes to thank the staff at Brentwood Health and Rehabilitation for their care of Mr. Hollingsworth and donations in his honor can be made to the Guido Evangelistic Association, P.O. Box 508, Metter, Georgia 30439.




