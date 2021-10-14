Obituary - James Randy Prosser

James Randy Prosser, 63, of Effingham County, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his home.

A native of Statesboro, he was the son of the late Bruce Prosser and the late Irma Jean Gerrald Prosser McGinnis.

Randy was of the Baptist faith.

He attended Statesboro High School and was in the Class of 1976.

His favorite pastime was enjoying the outdoors, hunting, golfing, riding his motorcycle and fishing with his nephew, Eric.

He was a limousine driver for his own company and the owner/operator of JRP Trucking.

Survivors include his siblings, Barbara Prosser, Larry Prosser (Laura), Linda P. Olliff (Wayne), B.L. Prosser (Helen); nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

Services will be private.

Statesboro Herald, October 14, 2021

