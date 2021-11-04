Obituary - James Paul Youmans

James Paul Youmans, age 80, died unexpectedly November 02, 2021, at Halifax Hospital in Port Orange, Fla.Paul was born April 09, 1941, in Swainsboro, Ga. He was the son of Mildred Youmans Davis (Harold Davis) of Statesboro, Ga.Paul was an excellent mechanic and truck driver.Paul was married to the love of his life, Ina Lee Youmans. They celebrated 38 years of marriage and settled in Port ,Florida.Paul and his wife are faithful members of Faith Baptist Church in Holly Hill, Florida.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leslie and Eva Youmans; as well as his son, Chris Youmans; his daughter, Deborah Gaddy; his brothers, Pete Davis, Ronnie Davis, Jerry Youmans, Jimmy Youmans, Neil Youmans; his sisters, Ruth Blackburn, Janette Youmans and Laura Jean Hood.He is survived by his wife, Ina Lee Youmans; his sons, James Paul Youmans II, T.J. Cole, J.R. Cole; his daughter, Teresa Looker; his brother, Ricky and Sandy Davis; his sisters, Doris Tereau, Geneva Mitchell, Sharon Davis and Pam and George Pollard; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.A service of remembrance will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia, on Sunday, November 07, 2021.The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with the service following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ricky D. Anderson officiating.Paul will be laid to rest at Lake Cemetery in Metter, GA.Those who wish to remember Paul in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



