Obituary - James "Foy" Smith

James "Foy" Smith, 75, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on December 1, 2022, at home.

Foy was born on September 1, 1947, to James Henry Smith and Dolrease Deal Smith. He was a lifelong farmer in Bulloch County who enjoyed work more than anything else. In 1982, Foy started his own sod business which is still operating today. He was a member of the Statesboro Shrine Club and Ogeechee Masonic Lodge #213 F & AM.

Foy was a man of few words but a friend to many...

Foy is preceded by his father, James Henry Smith; mother, Dolrease Deal Smith; and brother, Jimmy Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gale Groover Smith; two sons, James Clint Smith, and Joshua Clay Smith; a sister, Judy Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2pm-5pm Sunday, December 4th at Deal Funeral Directors.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 5th at 11am at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church where Foy was a member. Services will be officiated by Elder Buck Grantham and Elder Mike Newman. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Harville, Jimmy Hayes, H.C. Chester, Marvin Deal Jr., Keith Williams, and Kevin Tucker.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

Middleground Primitive Baptist Church, 7198 Burkhalter Rd., Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2022

