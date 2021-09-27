Obituary - James Earl Lloyd Jr.

James Earl Lloyd Jr., 51, of Statesboro, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence.James was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and was a son of James Earl Lloyd Sr. and Brenda Warren Lloyd.He lived in Bulloch County for the past three years, having moved from Townsend.James was a self-employed house framer and was a member of the Church of God Church. He loved working on cars and he was a NASCAR fan.Surviving are his wife, Diana Lloyd; his mother, Brenda Lloyd; his sons, Robbie James Lloyd, Joshua Ryan Lloyd, David Lloyd Jr. and Samuel Lloyd; daughter, Brenda Lloyd; his brother, David Lloyd Sr.; nine grandchildren and several other loved ones.A private service will be held at a later date.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



