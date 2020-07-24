Obituary - James E. Lantz Sr.

James E. Lantz Sr., 89, of Sylvania, Georgia, passed away on July 23, 2020, after a brief illness.He was born on January 11, 1931, in St. Marys, West Virginia. He graduated from Charleston High School in Charleston, West Virginia, in 1949 and attended The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, before being drafted into the Army. After two years of military service, including a tour in Korea, he enrolled in West Virginia University and graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in forestry.After graduation, he headed south to work for Gair Woodlands Corporation in Allendale, South Carolina. Through many transfers, he ended up in Pembroke, Georgia. Gair eventually merged with Continental Can Corporation and he remained there until his retirement in 1993.His hobbies included wood-working, extensive model railroading and stained glass. Jim is best known for his stained-glass windows and lamps, which adorn many churches, schools and homes of friends and family.Besides his hobbies, he was a fully credentialled 30-year board member of Canoochee Electric EMC.He helped form the North Bryan County Food Bank in Pembroke and did multiple mission trips with the church to help spread the compassion of Christ to those in need.He was an active church member at Middleground Baptist Church in Sylvania and served on numerous committees.He is preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Ruby Lantz of Charleston, West Virginia; and his wife of 37 years, Patricia Ann Poling Lantz of French Creek, West Virginia.He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kate Lantz; son, Dr. James Lantz Jr. (Lenore) of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter, Alison Rich (Robin) of Statesboro, Georgia; son, Scott Lantz (Dianne) of Pooler, Georgia; stepson, Mark Jones (Julie) of Sylvania, Georgia; stepdaughter, Mary Beth Godbee (Alan) of Sylvania, Georgia; brother, Bob Lantz (Ginny) of Sugar Grove, Illinois; sister-in-law, Nancy Lindblad of Blair, Nebraska; grandchildren, Lauren Lantz, Lindsey Eckles (Clifford), Josh Rich (Katie), Hannah Zeigler (Jacob), Ashley West (True), Ashley Anderson (Adam), David Jones (Brittany), Jakob Godbee; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A private family service will be held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.The family requests that remembrances be made to the Gideons or Samaritans Purse, in lieu of flowers.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 25, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



