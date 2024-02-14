Obituary - James “Derrell” Anderson Sr.

James “Derrell” Anderson Sr., of Register, and husband of Sue Futch Anderson, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Derrell was born in 1952 and was the oldest of five children born to Versie Sapp Anderson Cribbs and Kendall Anderson.

He grew up on the family farm and lived within shouting distance of his grandparents, Raleigh Foster Anderson and Ida Lewis Anderson. It was the first house on that farm that was built in the 1890s, a house which still stands today.

Derrell attended grade school in Nevils and graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1970. It was at that time that he began his career as a grocer. Over the years, he managed grocery stores such as Winn-Dixie in Swainsboro, Georgia, and the Red and White in Claxton, among others.

In the mid-1980s, he returned to his family farm, and along with his cousin, Dennis, and brothers, Barry and Brian, they farmed the family land for many years.

He loved his work and loved having his family work the farm with him.

When his mother, Versie, was no longer able to drive, Derrell began driving her to church. It was during those years that he moved his membership to Claxton Primitive Baptist Church, where he later was ordained as a deacon.

He was a strong Christian man with a gentle spirit and a huge heart, a trait that he inherited from his grandmothers, Lula Callaway and Ida Lewis; and his mother, Versie Cribbs.

He was a faithful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. No matter the circumstances, Derrell was strong in his faith and love of the Lord and above all put God first in all of his affairs.

He enjoyed family gatherings at his home and on the farm.

His love for the grandchildren was like no other and they could do no wrong and each had their time to be the favorite.

Derrell loved NASCAR and made it the yearly event for the farm family to attend the races in Atlanta.

Anyone who knew him long enough would know of his long-standing tradition of driving Ford vehicles. He would -- on a regular basis -- tell you that it’s either “Ford tough or tough luck” or “Every automobile has a little Ford in it because Ford was the first car ever built.”

He even let his family know that when it comes time for his funeral, “don’t drive me to the grave in a GM product”.

He reminded his family of his love for them and even in his final hours made sure they knew how much he loved them and made them aware of God's spiritual blessings. “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” Matthew 5:8.

Surviving is his wife, Sue Anderson; his daughters, Amy (Robert) Southwell, Casey (Daniel) Durden, Kayla (Ashley) Smith; his sons, Jamie (Shannon) Anderson and Ricky (Dana) Canady; his sister, Kathy (Michael) Newman; his brothers, Barry (Tammy) Anderson, Timmy (Charlene) Anderson and Brian Anderson; grandchildren, Ben, Curtis, Spencer, Aaron, Kendall, Ava, Hunter, Austin, Brody, Grayson, Ansley and Kellen; three great-grandchildren, Kyson, Sadie and Aubree; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 o’clock on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The funeral service will be held at 11 o’clock in the morning on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Barry Anderson and Elder Mike Newman officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Evans County near Daisy.

Pallbearers will be Spencer Southwell, Aaron Carter, Hunter Canady, Austin Canady, Brody Durden, Grayson Canady and Chance Saxon.

Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters, Ava Anderson and Kendall Saxon.

The family would like to say thank you to all of the friends and loved ones that came by to see him in the past several days.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 14, 2024

