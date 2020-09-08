Obituary - James Allen “Jimmy” Knight Jr.

James Allen Knight, Jr. "Jimmy" of Millen, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 87. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, his passion for life was evident each day he lived. A native of Portal, Georgia, he was born on July 24, 1933, to the late James A. Knight Sr. and Tobitha Lee Knight. Mr. Knight graduated in 1950 from Portal High School and later went to automotive parts school in Omaha, Nebraska. He moved to Millen in the mid-50's to be parts manager of NAPA Auto Parts, later entering entrepreneurship establishing Knight Siding and Construction, until retirement, enjoying his retirement as a minority owner of the Magnolia Country Club. He was a member of the Millen Baptist Church, former member of the Millen Jaycees and Jenkins County Booster Club. Mr. Knight enjoyed participating in and watching sports events. He was a player/manager of a team in the Ogeechee Baseball League, which won the state title in 1964 and competed in the nationals at which time he held the leading batting average. He coached several Little League teams for his son's youth groups and continued his enthusiasm for sport thru his grandson's sports careers. Pop Pop was an active supporter of the Jenkins County Eagles and Burke County Bears sports programs. He was a lifelong golfer enjoying the challenges of a variety of courses, the friendships obtained throughout his career and several accolades in golf.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a. m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Millen Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by brothers L. B., Doy and Roy Knight. He was also proceeded in death by sisters Jackie Hubbard, Pauline Logan and Erma Jean Hodges, survived by sister in law Mary W. Knight, of Portal, Georgia.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Kent Knight, son's James Allen Knight, III (Foye) and William Allister Knight (Celissa). His grandchildren held such a special place in his heart, he was fondly known by them as "Pop Pop" - James Edward (Jake) Knight, Cheney Kent Knight and William Allister Knight, Jr. and Cynthia Marilyn (Marley) Knight.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the BOCH Sunday School class and members of the Magnolia Country Club.

Active pallbearers are his grandsons James Edward Knight, William Allister Knight, Jr. and Cheney Kent Knight along with nephews Dana Cassidy Kent Jr, Edwin Doy Rocker, Jr, Robert Harvey Kent, Jr. and special friends Roy Davis and Rodney Garvin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Millen Baptist Church renovation fund, 219 N. Gray Street, Millen, GA. 30442.

Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 8, 2020

