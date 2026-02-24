Obituary - Jacqueline Mae Reddick

Jacqueline Mae Reddick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the age of 97.

Born on December 26, 1928, in Waycross, Jacqueline was the daughter of John Goodroe and Tora Goodroe. She spent her childhood and early years in Waycross, where she was raised. During her younger years, she often traveled to Sylvania to visit her grandmother. It was during one of those visits that she met the love of her life, Mr. Emory Dean Reddick. From that moment on, their lives were forever joined, and they remained devoted to one another throughout the years.

Jacqueline later made Sylvania her home and became a pillar of the community. She devoted many years of faithful service as a paraprofessional with the Screven County Board of Education. Throughout her career, she made a lasting impact on countless students and colleagues before retiring.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jacqueline was an active and dedicated member of Newington Methodist Church and The Eddis Hunter Ladies Circle, where she formed lifelong friendships and contributed generously to the community she loved.

She was known for her love of dance and for her exceptional cooking and baking, which brought comfort and joy to family and friends alike. In her quiet moments, she found pleasure in reading and watching television.

She was preceded in death by her loving spouse, Emory Dean Reddick; her sister, Mary Exley; and her brother, John Goodroe.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted daughter, Dale Reddick of Sylvania, Ga.; and her adoring nieces, Beth Fulghum of Marietta, Jody Finleyson of Brunswick and Joylou Mullis of Newnan; along with a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters, Joiner-Anderson Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Screven Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Jacqueline’s memory to Newington Methodist Church or to Brown's Health and Rehabilitation for bird feeder supplies, a simple joy she treasured during her time there.





Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2026

