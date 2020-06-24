Obituary - Jacqueline “Jackie” Hodges Brown

Jacqueline “Jackie” Hodges Brown, age 77, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Candler Hospital in Savannah.She was born in Sylvania, Ga., to the late Lamar Hodges and Ruby Pryor. She was a graduate of Screven County High School and attended Georgia Southern.She was retired from the Screven County Department of Family and Children Services.She lived many years in Sylvania before moving to Statesboro, Ga. She was a member of Greenhill Baptist Church and later, First Baptist of Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors: husband, Joe Woodcock of Statesboro; sons, Lamar Birckbichler Barber (John Barber) of Blairsville, Ga.; and Darrell P. Birck (Amy) of Ames, Iowa; and stepson, Lee Woodcock (Laura) of Statesboro; granddaughter, Nekol Barber Schmidt (Richard) of Marietta, Ga.; and great-granddaughter, Delia A. Schmidt of Marietta, Ga.A graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Screven County Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Max Alderman officiating.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Katie Martin Sunday School Class.The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Katie Martin Sunday School Class of the First Baptist Church of Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Friends of Screven County Animals, P.O. Box 98, Sylvania, GA 30467.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



