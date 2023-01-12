Obituary - Jacquelin Maxine Robbins

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Jacquelin Maxine Robbins, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, went to heaven. She was 81 years old.Born in Chatham County to Thelma Dickey Collins in 1941, she met her husband of 62 years early in grade school in Screven County. Gerald Jerry Robbins is now deceased.Maxine is survived by her three loving children, Jeri Lisa Robbins, Gerald Jeffrey Robbins and his wife, Denise; and Nathaniel Nubarry Robbins and his wife, Judi. She is also survived by her devoted sister, Mary Freeman, and her husband, Ronnie Freeman; a brother, Henry Collins and his wife, Nancy; her sister-in-law, Shirley Mock Collins, wife of her deceased brother, John Collins and Gary Thompson. She has four grandchildren, Matthew Robbins, Anna Robbins Moughalian, Abby Robbins and Jordan Robbins. She has two great-granddaughters and many kind and loving nieces and nephews.Maxine was a businesswoman, involved in many family businesses for decades.She was the most kind and loving woman to ever walk this earth.She was an avid gardener, loved nothing more than happy hours in her garden, nature, bird-watching and a beach.She was a truly devoted mother; this was the job she loved most.Maxine served on many volunteer committees and activities and was an officer in the Jaycettes for many years. Certainly, her community was a passion for her and her service was mostly done in a quiet way. She was a most humble servant of God.She was a member of First Baptist Church in Statesboro, Georgia, for many years. She was an active member of Sunday school for as long as she was able to actively participate.There will be a small graveside service and burial January 21 at 1 p.m. at Double Heads Church in Screven County.Family and friends are invited to attend.The service will be immediately followed by a gathering of remembrance for her at Bull and Barrel restaurant in Statesboro, Georgia.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice or The Foundation at Bethany.Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 12, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



