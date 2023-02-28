Obituary - Jack B. Pye

Jack B. Pye, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Brandon Wilde in Evans, Georgia.Born in 1937, Jack was the 13th child of Claude Watson and Ethel Virginia Hollimon Pye from Lyons, Georgia.The family joked that they named him after their favorite comedian at the time (Jack Benny) because they’d run out of names to give their youngest.As a young married man, he moved to Bulloch County to teach math and coach at Southeast Bulloch High School after graduating from Georgia Southern University in 1961 with the first of three degrees (BS, masters and Ed.S.).He served the Bulloch County School System and students for 36 years and was best remembered as a beloved principal, initially at Brooklet Elementary School and then for the last 26 years at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School in Statesboro.He was an avid hunter and lifelong outdoorsman who loved to hunt, and fish the Ogeechee River. Family and friends enjoyed many meals together with the fish and game he brought home.Most of all, he will be remembered as a good friend to many and wonderful father and grandfather who deeply loved his children, grandchildren and first great-grandchild.He is survived by his children, Beth and Don Brigdon (Lincolnton), Rod and Sharon Pye (Brooklet) and Kay and Brian McElveen (Springfield); grandchildren, Rebecca Brigdon, Roger and Chelsey (Pye) Boyle (Lincolnton), Josh and Caleb McElveen; great-grandchild, Emmy Layne Boyle; one sister, Mrs. Laura Kate Jones (Lyons); and many nieces and nephews and their families.The family wishes to extend special appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at Brandon Wilde and Regency SouthernCare Hospice, Augusta, Georgia.The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Brian McElveen officiating.Memorials honoring Jack may be sent to the Bulloch County Foundation for Public School Education for the support of Julia P. Bryant Elementary School teachers and staff at 150 Williams Road Suite A, Statesboro, GA 30458, ATTN: JPB Elementary Fund.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 28, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.