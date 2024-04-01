Obituary - Irvin "Doty" Waters

Doty Waters, 88, passed away on March 20th, 2024, at Southern Manor Senior Living, Statesboro, Georgia, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

Doty was born in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Edwin and Dorothy Waters.

He was raised in Savannah with his four siblings. He graduated from Commercial High School, then went to work in marketing and sales management in the grocery business.

Doty was proud of his service in the Air Force Reserves and participation as a Shriner.

He was known for being the "life of the party," his woodworking skills and ability and willingness to help fix anything.

He spent 25 years in retirement on his beloved farm in Bulloch County, Georgia.

Doty was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nita Stafford Waters; and his brothers, Bob Waters, George Waters and Tom Waters.

He is survived by his two daughters, Lori (Dave) Farris and Julie Mayberry; and three grandchildren, Grayson (Christen) Mayberry, Elizabeth Farris and Trent (Zoe) Mayberry. He is also survived by his only sister, Evelyn (Norman) French; his sisters-in-law, Ouida Waters, Cecile Waters; and brother-in-law, Pete (Ann) Stafford; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Doty's special caregivers, Jan, Julia, Lynn, Ida, Ebony and JD.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en.

A celebration of Doty's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 2, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







