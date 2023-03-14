Obituary - Iris Brown-Crockett

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Iris Brown-Crockett, age 67, passed away on March 13th, 2023, from a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family, who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Iris was born in McRae, Georgia, on January 14, 1956.

She attended Telfair County High School. She was a member of East Albany Church of God in Albany, where she was the pianist.

There she worked in the medical field for 12 years before having the opportunity to build and run a successful business called Toys 4 Boys in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

Iris then went on to become a homemaker in Statesboro when she married Jamey.

She loved cooking and making crafts. She had a way about her that would light up any room that she walked into. Iris was a social butterfly and developed many lifelong friendships.

She loved the beach; it was her happy place. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and going on their annual beach trips together.

Iris has always had a love for animals as she has cared for cows, horses, dogs, cats and even raccoons. She also enjoyed going to dirt races with her husband and shooting pool where it was always a friendly competition.

She had a big heart and loved spending time with family and friends.

Iris was preceded in death by her parents, Wade H. Brown "W.H." and Drusie Brown.

She is survived by her husband, James C. “Jamey” Crockett III; her children, April Vanbrunt, Derra Salter (Andrea) and Jamey Crockett; her siblings, Sandra Reaves (Steve), Carole Conley and Randy Brown; as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, March 16th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, 502 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A funeral will be conducted in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson on Friday, March 17th, at 3 p.m. with Bennie Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

Pallbearers will be Gage Gray, Jamey Crockett, Mark Wilson, Troy Conley, Leroy Robinson and Winston Watkins.

Statesboro Herald, March 14, 2023

