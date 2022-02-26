Obituary - Henry Bazil Waters Jr.

Henry Bazil Waters Jr., age 82, died on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.“Bazil” was born in Statesboro on October 12th, 1939, to Mr. Henry Bazil Waters Sr. and Mrs. Sara Donaldson Waters.He graduated from Marvin Pittman in 1957 and then attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, graduating in 1960. He continued his education at Bible Baptist Seminary before serving as a missionary in Costa Rica for 15 years.He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Thomas Wendell Waters.He is survived by his mother, Sara Waters; his sister, Beverly Conner; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.Services will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Max Alderman and Elder Craig Lanier officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



